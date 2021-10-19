How the Amarillo property tax increase will affect you if passed or not

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting began today and the City of Amarillo has one proposition on the ballot that is different than any proposition brought forward before.

It is now up to you to determine whether to increase funding that would go towards parks, public safety, and streets.

If you vote yes, the full tax increase from this year’s bill to next year’s bill would be just under $8 per month on a $100,000 home.

You’ll still see an increase on your monthly bill if the proposition doesn’t pass. Instead, it would be a little less than $4 per month on a $100,000 home.

So, the difference is an additional $4 per month.

“Either way based on state law there’s going to be an increase to the tax rate. So, what council has decided is that if voters come out and say no the plan it to put that additional increase towards parks maintenance. So, trying to take care of the assess that we have now but we wouldn’t be able to start moving that needle and seeing new parks amenities like trails or improvements to the athletic fields, additional playground equipment, those types of things. It would just be to kind of start helping with some of the mowing efforts and the maintenance efforts that we have on our existing properties,” said Laura Storrs, assistant city manager and CFO for city of Amarillo.

The Amarillo mayor says she believes this tax increase would help reduce violence as more kids would be less likely to participate in gang activity and instead spend time at the improved parks.

“What we invest in good quality parks and youth sports facilities actually results in I think lower crime rates in our city,” said Ginger Nelson, mayor of the City of Amarillo.

She also says the parks could play a part in growing the economy by bringing sport tournaments into Amarillo.

“If we could host these youth tournaments in our city, you know, if it brings in 200 families for the weekend and they shop in our shops, and they eat at our restaurants, stay in hotels, that is an economic boost to the city and we’re not capturing those dollars right now, we do not have the facilities that we can be competitive for youth tournaments,” said Nelson.

At AmarilloTaxRate.com you can search your home value and see exactly how the tax rate increase would affect your monthly bill.

Keep in mind, this tax increase would not affect those who are 65-years of age or older.

For more information on the property tax increase, click here.

For voting times and locations, click here. Early voting ends October 29th.

