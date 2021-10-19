Hereford police investigating shooting that left teen wounded
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl wounded.
Police say officers responded to the area of South Lee Avenue and West Gracy Street around 2:41 p.m. on October 18.
Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl with a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.
She was flown to Northwest Texas Hospital for her injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
