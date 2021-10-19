Hereford police investigating shooting that left teen wounded

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl wounded.

Police say officers responded to the area of South Lee Avenue and West Gracy Street around 2:41 p.m. on October 18.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl with a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.

She was flown to Northwest Texas Hospital for her injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

On October 18th, 2021, at about 2:41 PM, the Hereford Police Department along with Hereford EMS responded to the 900... Posted by Hereford Police Department on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.