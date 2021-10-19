Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department has arrested one person on charges related to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl.
Police say officers responded to the area of South Lee Avenue and West Gracy Street around 2:41 p.m. on October 18.
Officers arrived to find 17-year-old Mikhala Inezs Vela with a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.
She was flown to Northwest Texas Hospital for her injuries. Police say she is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
Police say they located a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed.
After further investigation, police arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Jorge Castaneda, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.