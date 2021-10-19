Fundraisers created, services scheduled after deadly crash near White Deer involving 4 children

WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - The community is mourning the loss of three children who died after a crash near White Deer early Monday morning.

Services have been scheduled for 12-year-old Aydan Mooney from White Deer and 13-year-old Kooper Preston from White Deer.

Mooney’s memorial service will be held on 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 at Trinity Fellowship Church in Pampa. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Preston’s service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22 at First Baptist Church in Pampa.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Laykon Fuqua, who is in a hospital in Lubbock after the crash. If you would like to donate, click here.

Luis Nevarez was also killed in the crash. Services are still pending for him.

A vigil honoring the three children who died will take place on Wednesday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m. at Harvester Field.

Editor’s Note: At the time this story was published, there were only fundraisers set up for two of the four children. This article may be updated to reflect other fundraisers that may be created.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.