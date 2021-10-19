Dumas senior Christianna Medrano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is one of the toughest athletes on the tennis court. Meet Dumas’ Christianna Medrano.

Dumas’ number two tennis player Christianna Medrano is a reliable doubles partner and fighter on the court.

“Instead of just holding back I swing through every single point and I try my best to go for it,” said Medrano. “I’m like if it cuts or lands short I try and run for it.”

“You can never count Christi out, and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, what kind of match we’re playing or level of competition,” said Josh Weis, Dumas Tennis head coach. “You never know what’s going to happen. We just know she’s going to go in their and fight.”

Medrano is hard worker. She holds a 3.7 GPA, participates in the Leo leadership club and works five or more days a week. Her motivation comes from...

“My dad, yeah. Last April we found out he has brain cancer, and sorry it always makes me cry,” said Medrano. “The day of his surgery he told each of use because we all play sports, he told each of us not to stop playing the sport because if anything happened to him he didn’t want us to quit.”

The senior has helped her dad every step of the way.

“While we were staying there at the hospital I realized that not many of the nurses or anyone actually there knew Spanish, so it was really to translate everything back and forth with my father around,” said Medrano. “Because I’m bilingual I think it would be easier to help people who only speak Spanish.”

Now she hopes to work in medical law Medrano’s dad has been a big supporter of tennis ever since she started in seventh grade. Tennis has provided a life-long lesson.

“If I’m going to go I’m going to go down swinging,” said Medrano. “You know, so that’s what my dad said whenever he found out he had cancer. That’s now my mental idea. I’m like if I’m going to go down I’m going to go down swinging.”

Congratulations to Christianna Medrano on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week.

