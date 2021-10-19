Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Dumas senior Christianna Medrano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

Medrano holds a 3.7 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is one of the toughest athletes on the tennis court. Meet Dumas’ Christianna Medrano.

Dumas’ number two tennis player Christianna Medrano is a reliable doubles partner and fighter on the court.

“Instead of just holding back I swing through every single point and I try my best to go for it,” said Medrano. “I’m like if it cuts or lands short I try and run for it.”

“You can never count Christi out, and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, what kind of match we’re playing or level of competition,” said Josh Weis, Dumas Tennis head coach. “You never know what’s going to happen. We just know she’s going to go in their and fight.”

Medrano is hard worker. She holds a 3.7 GPA, participates in the Leo leadership club and works five or more days a week. Her motivation comes from...

“My dad, yeah. Last April we found out he has brain cancer, and sorry it always makes me cry,” said Medrano. “The day of his surgery he told each of use because we all play sports, he told each of us not to stop playing the sport because if anything happened to him he didn’t want us to quit.”

The senior has helped her dad every step of the way.

“While we were staying there at the hospital I realized that not many of the nurses or anyone actually there knew Spanish, so it was really to translate everything back and forth with my father around,” said Medrano. “Because I’m bilingual I think it would be easier to help people who only speak Spanish.”

Now she hopes to work in medical law Medrano’s dad has been a big supporter of tennis ever since she started in seventh grade. Tennis has provided a life-long lesson.

“If I’m going to go I’m going to go down swinging,” said Medrano. “You know, so that’s what my dad said whenever he found out he had cancer. That’s now my mental idea. I’m like if I’m going to go down I’m going to go down swinging.”

Congratulations to Christianna Medrano on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1970 Ford Mustang
The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
The Texas House approved a plan Friday that would send $525 to all Texas homeowners to help...
Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners

Latest News

Canadian High School football head coach Chris Koetting hit a career milestone on Friday,...
Koetting earns 150th career win coaching Canadian Wildcats football
VIDEO: Dumas senior Christianna Medrano named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
VIDEO: Koetting earns 150th career win coaching Canadian Wildcats football
WT football using Wagon Wheel Rivalry win as momentum
WT football to build on Wagon Wheel Rivalry game