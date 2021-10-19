Crews working on repairs on Ross Street between I-40 and Southeast 3rd

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are starting repairs on Ross Street between I-40 and Southeast 3rd Avenue today.

The City of Amarillo says residents should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones.

Some people may need to find alternate routes due to temporary lane closures.

If you plan to drive in this area, anticipate delays.

