Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Crews working on repairs on Ross Street between I-40 and Southeast 3rd

(Source: RNN)
(Source: RNN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are starting repairs on Ross Street between I-40 and Southeast 3rd Avenue today.

The City of Amarillo says residents should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in the work zones.

Some people may need to find alternate routes due to temporary lane closures.

If you plan to drive in this area, anticipate delays.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1970 Ford Mustang
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon

Latest News

Police lights by night
Hereford police: 1 arrested for shooting of 17-year-old
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Report: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
One person has died after a crash west of Perryton.
1 dead after crash west of Perryton Tuesday morning
Cory Lee Reed, 30
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Lubbock arrested in Canyon