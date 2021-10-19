Go Local
Canyon police arrest suspect for series of burglaries

The Canyon police has a suspect in custody after a series of burglaries yesterday.
The Canyon police has a suspect in custody after a series of burglaries yesterday.(123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon police has a suspect in custody after a series of burglaries yesterday.

According to officials, Canyon police had received six reports of vehicle burglaries, three stolen vehicles, two residential burglaries, a storage shed burglary and two additional thefts of property since late September.

Officers investigated these offences then identified a possible suspect and locations the stolen property might be hidden.

According to the release, on October 18, officers were able to locate stolen property at a rural Randall County home and a vacant field inside Canyon.

Officers located and brought the suspect in for questioning after a brief foot chase.

The release says the property that was recovered is linked to the 14 reported cases as well as multiple unreported cases.

Canyon police has recovered a mini motorcycle, two bicycles and one of the stolen vehicles so far.

Police are still looking for a white 2007 Dodge Ram quad cab pickup with the Texas Tag DFP3048.

Residents who have had any property stolen recently and have not reported it, call the Canyon Police Department at (806)-655-5005.

The investigation is still ongoing.

