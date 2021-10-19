Go Local
Bart Reagor’s sentencing set for February 2022

Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty of false statement to a bank.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Bart Reagor left an Amarillo Federal Courtroom with a partial acquittal on Friday afternoon. After a day and a half of deliberations, jurors issued their decision on Bart Reagor’s charges about 3:45 p.m. Just four days later, his sentencing date was set.

The jury reached a unanimous decision of not guilty of two counts of bank fraud, but guilty of making a false statement to the International Bank of Commerce about his intentions of using $1.7 million of a $10 million loan from IBC to Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

On that charge, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will make that decision during the sentencing hearing.

His sentencing has been set for February 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

