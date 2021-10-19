Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare resumes normal public access

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is resuming normal public access as of today Oct. 19.

AAMW restricted public access to appointments-only due to a community-wide outbreak of canine distemper.

Precautions for the public include:

Appointments for adoptions and intake. AAMW staff will assist those wanting to meet a pet. The public will be restricted from the kennel areas but will be able to view dogs from outside the kennel areas.

Dogs may be adopted. AAMW will be offering adopters the option to return to receive the balance of the booster shots - (for a total of three). Adopters will be given a distemper risks and indicators sheet.