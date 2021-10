PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash west of Perryton that happened Tuesday morning.

Perryton Fire and EMS says they responded to a crash west of Perryton around 7:00 a.m.

They say a semi-trailer was knocked off of the tractor by a pickup.

Perryton Fire/EMS responded to a mvc west side of Perryton at 0700 this morning! This semi trailer was knocked off of the tractor by a pickup! Resulting in 1 fatality! Please keep all involved in your prayers! Posted by Perryton Fire EMS on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

