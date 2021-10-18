WT football to build on Wagon Wheel Rivalry game

PORTALES, NM - The Wagon Wheel stays in Canyon, Texas one more year after the Buffs football team dominated Eastern New Mexico in a 44-24 win.

A strong defensive performance by the buffs starting with 5 interceptions. The reigning LSC player of the week, JT Cavender with 6 total tackles and a forced fumble. A really solid game for Defensive Back, Tobias Harris who picked off 3 passes and 2 of those returned for a score. He also has 5 tackles for himself.

On the offensive side, Quarterback Nick Gerber went 12 for 24 in the air for 173 yards. He also had quite the long run that propelled the team to their strong finish. A total of 73 yards rushing for Gerber.

The Wagon Wheel Rivalry dates back to 1945, a strong tradition each year, but this years team is using it more for momentum through the season in hopes for a playoff stint.

Tobias Harris talks about the defensive performance in the game and moving forward.

”That’s our mentality, we are trying to make turnovers every time we play.” Harris Said. “The whole season we haven’t been creating a lot of turnovers so, this is a big game for us, to show that we are a dominant defense. We just have to play like this every game. We always love to win rivalries but, me personally, I don’t like any team we go against and, you know, it’s just one step trying to get to the playoffs. It’s just one game, we going to get to the locker room and home ‚we are going to enjoy it and we’re going to move on to next week.”

Nick Gerber credits most of the success to his teammates at the line of scrimmage.

”They make it really easy. When you don’t have stress to score all the time, it really makes it good. The last two weeks they really stepped it up really big and I’m proud of the way they played.” Gerber said. “I’m proud of the way the offensive line played tonight. Special teams, special teams, they just keep showing up. All three aspects, that’s how we are going to keep winning games.”

The mentality of celebrating but really focusing on future games continues through Head Coach Hunter Hughes.

”It’s just the next step, I don’t know what else is happening elsewhere but, there’s still a lot of football left and we got a lot ahead of us.” Hughes said. “So, every game is important. This being the rivalry that it is, that wheel has a very nice, comfortable place in our office and we wanted to keep it there. It’s a good win for us, a good win for our program that we can build on for next week.”

The Buffs will return home at Buffalo Stadium next week against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 23rd @ 7 p.m.

