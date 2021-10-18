Window on a Wider World hosts 15th Annual Science Collaborative event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Window on a Wider World is hosting the 15th Annual Science Collaborative event.

The month-long event is attended by area fifth grade students who will learn about earth and energy with hands-on stations.

Professionals from Pantex, Xcel Energy and Panhandle Ground Conservation will teach the students at each station.

Everything the students learn directly correlates with the Texas STAAR testing.

