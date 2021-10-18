Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Window on a Wider World hosts 15th Annual Science Collaborative event

Window on a Wider World is hosting the 15th Annual Science Collaborative event.
Window on a Wider World is hosting the 15th Annual Science Collaborative event.(Window on a Wider World)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Window on a Wider World is hosting the 15th Annual Science Collaborative event.

The month-long event is attended by area fifth grade students who will learn about earth and energy with hands-on stations.

Professionals from Pantex, Xcel Energy and Panhandle Ground Conservation will teach the students at each station.

Everything the students learn directly correlates with the Texas STAAR testing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
The Texas House approved a plan Friday that would send $525 to all Texas homeowners to help...
Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Later: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer
The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Monster Bash.
Tickets available for Don Harrington Discovery Center ‘s Monster Bash
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch