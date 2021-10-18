Tickets available for Don Harrington Discovery Center ‘s Monster Bash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Monster Bash.

The Monster Bash will take place on October 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Admission will be sold in 1 and a half hour time slots.

Capacity at each time is limited, so you are urged to secure your spot now.

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

