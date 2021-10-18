Tickets available for Don Harrington Discovery Center ‘s Monster Bash
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Monster Bash.
The Monster Bash will take place on October 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Admission will be sold in 1 and a half hour time slots.
Capacity at each time is limited, so you are urged to secure your spot now.
Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.
To purchase your tickets, click here.
