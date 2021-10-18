Sunny and Mostly Warm Outlook

After a beautiful Sunday, breezier conditions overnight should keep our overnight lows in a pleasant range, mostly 40s and 50s for the region with mostly clear skies. Going into Monday, daytime highs will be a bit warmer, 78, with the warmest parts of the area hitting low 80s. Winds will unfortunately be picking up across the next couple of days as an upper-level high pushes through. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph will be possible, maybe prompting fire danger concerns for Tuesday. In terms of changing up the forecast, a front is expected Wednesday morning, dropping our highs into the 60s and 70s.