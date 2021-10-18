Go Local
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch

Christopher Duffy
Christopher Duffy(CPD)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is still looking for a missing Canyon man.

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Duffy was last seen on Friday, September 17 around 4:00 p.m. on FM 1061 near Boys Ranch.

Police say they found his vehicle in that area but have not found him.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

