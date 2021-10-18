Go Local
Pampa volunteers help in Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A group of Pampa volunteers just returned home from helping Louisiana families still impacted by Hurricane Ida.

13 volunteers from Pampa traveled down to Jean Lafitte, Louisiana last week to help repair a church that was flooded with two feet of water.

“There were still people coming in to gather supplies that were just...shocked and they’re still moving through it,” said James Greer, director of the Top O’ Texas Baptist Association and volunteer leader.

They did repair work at Barataria Baptist Church, which was flooded with two feet of water.

The volunteers installed sheet rock and insulation inside the church.... saving church leaders sixty thousand dollars in labor.

“They can bring groups into that church to sleep and to work in the community. That was our goal to help the church reach into the community,” said Greer.

The volunteers went with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention group and were one of the first rebuilding units sent out to help.

They hope to expand their services and help more people in the future.

“What we would like to do with rebuild [units] is help our churches, especially a church that’s helping its own community,” said Scottie Stice, executive director of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention. “And eventually, we’ll move into rebuilding some homes as well.”

Other disasters the convention sends people out to includes earthquakes and industrial accidents.

The convention plans to send more people out to Louisiana to help communities recover from Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

