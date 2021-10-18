Monday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ve had a quiet and beautiful weather pattern the last few days and today will be no different! Highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be a bit breezy at times from the south at 10-20mph. Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s for the west and low to mid 50s for the central and eastern panhandles. Our weather pattern will remain quiet until at least tomorrow evening... That’s when our next cold front pushes through!

