Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Monday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ve had a quiet and beautiful weather pattern the last few days and today will be no different! Highs this afternoon will be on the warmer side into the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be a bit breezy at times from the south at 10-20mph. Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s for the west and low to mid 50s for the central and eastern panhandles. Our weather pattern will remain quiet until at least tomorrow evening... That’s when our next cold front pushes through!

Here is a look at today’s highs:

Forecast highs this afternoon
Forecast highs this afternoon(KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas House approved a plan Friday that would send $525 to all Texas homeowners to help...
Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Later: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
If you’re looking for a way to spend Halloween weekend, one Amarillo resident has you covered.
Amarillo resident offers free ‘haunted maze’ experience for Halloween lovers

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Sunny and Mostly Warm Outlook
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet Forecast Ahead
Shelden Web Graphic
First Freeze Lurking?
Do Try This At Home: Ice on a Rope
Do Try This At Home: Ice on a Rope