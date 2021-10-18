Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

ESPN sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving over mandatory vaccination policy

Allison Williams, sideline reporter with ESPN poses for a photo on the field at AT&T Stadium...
Allison Williams, sideline reporter with ESPN poses for a photo on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Veteran sideline reporter Allison Williams has stated she will be parting ways with ESPN after deciding to not comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Disney, which owns ESPN, announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22. Special accommodations would be offered on a case-by-case basis, according to a statement EPSN sent to USA TODAY.

In September, Williams posted a statement on Twitter saying she had “decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time,” citing she and her husband are trying to have another child.

The sports reporter posted a video on Instagram Friday to explain her decision, saying in addition to her “medical apprehensions” of what receiving the vaccine could do in regards of having another child, Williams is “morally and ethically not aligned” with the vaccine.

She explains that she needs to put her values, morals and principles first and points out that those same traits have contributed to the success of her career.

“I respect that their values have changed,” Williams said of Disney’s choice to move to a vaccine mandate. “I had hoped that they would respect that mine did not. And ultimately, I cannot put a paycheck over principle.”

Williams acknowledges she is not the only person walking away from a career because of the mandates and recognizes several other high-profile careers in the video post.

“I just want you all to know, I stand with you,” Williams said.

The reporter ended the video with uncertainty about the future but hope that she would be able to be back on the sidelines again soon.

Williams has covered college football and basketball games from the sidelines since 2011.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas House approved a plan Friday that would send $525 to all Texas homeowners to help...
Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Later: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
If you’re looking for a way to spend Halloween weekend, one Amarillo resident has you covered.
Amarillo resident offers free ‘haunted maze’ experience for Halloween lovers

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Christina Nance
Police: Alabama woman found dead days after going inside jail transport van
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance’s office
FILE - This photo shows police at the scene after a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Kongsberg,...
Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death, Norwegian police say