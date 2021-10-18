Clovis homicide suspects may be in Lubbock area

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a homicide that happened in Clovis on October 10.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a pair of arrest warrants were filed today for 33-year-old David Valdez and 30-year-old Victor Quintanilla.

The two were last seen in the Lubbock area.

According to criminal complaints filed in the Curry County Magistrate Court, officers were called to the area of El Camino Street and Lincoln Avenue where they found 28-year-old Ivan Luevano with four gunshot wounds. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

A review of security footage showed a black Nissan Titan pickup slowing down before going out of frame, followed by a man walking across the street to Luevano’s home.

About two minutes later, that same person is seen on footage running back just about the time a 911 call on the shooting was made.

A resident of the house told investigators she heard the shots and peaked through her bedroom door to see a man in a black hoodie holding a semi auto handgun and ordering somebody else to grab items from the house.

At the scene, the witness told police that two backpacks were missing.

On October 12, Crime Stoppers received a tip that Valdez was the shooter and that the Titan pickup was at an apartment complex in Lubbock. Police drove to the apartments, where they found the pickup.

A search of Valdez’ apartment revealed a backpack matching the description of one missing from Luevano’s home.

Valdez is listed in court records as 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, while Quintanilla is 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds.

If you have any information on this homicide or where the suspects may be, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.