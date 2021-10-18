Go Local
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 1970 Ford Mustang

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 1970 Ford Mustang. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 1970 Ford Mustang.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Southwest 7th Avenue and South Jefferson Street on Sunday, October 3.

The vehicle should display Texas license MPC-2137 and the last six of the VIN are 107663.

If you have any information on where this car may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the recovery and/or arrest of the person responsible, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

