Amarillo College and WT hosting College Fair at AmTech

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school juniors and seniors, along with Amarillo College students who aspire to transfer to a university, will have an opportunity to meet with around 50 representatives from colleges and universities around the state and nation.

The College Fair will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Amarillo Independent School District’s newest campus AmTech Career Academy.

“This is open to juniors and seniors, their families, and any of our students who are interested in transferring from AC,” said Cassie Montgomery, AC’s director of outreach services.”

Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University are co-sponsoring the College Fair in partnership with AmTech.

“We’ve received confirmations from Texas schools like Texas Tech, Texas A&M and SMU, and from some amazing universities outside our state, like Penn State, Alabama and University of Southern California. All these schools and more will have representatives at this fair to answer any questions people have,” said Montgomery.

AC and WTAMU organized the College Fair through their mutual connections to the Texas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, which helps coordinate informational and recruitment events across the state.

