Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer

Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.

Around 2:15 a.m., DPS officials say a pickup was driving north on County Road 1 approaching an “S” curve and the intersection of County Road L.

Due to the high rate of speed, the driver was not able to navigate the curve and the pickup rolled over.

The pickup rolled over multiple times through the grassy area, over County Road L and into a pasture north of County Road L.

Three of the juveniles were thrown from the pickup.

DPS officials say two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy died on the scene.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver has not yet been determined as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch
The Texas House approved a plan Friday that would send $525 to all Texas homeowners to help...
Texas House wants to use federal COVID relief funds to send out $525 checks — but only to homeowners
Voters cast their ballots at an Austin church in 2020.
Texans to decide eight proposed amendments to state Constitution on Nov. 2
Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the...
30 Years Later: Massacre at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

The New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the “use” of a deadly weapon in...
N.M. Supreme Court rejects appeal of Clovis student who brought BB gun to school
Window on a Wider World is hosting the 15th Annual Science Collaborative event.
Window on a Wider World hosts 15th Annual Science Collaborative event
Tickets are available for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Monster Bash.
Tickets available for Don Harrington Discovery Center ‘s Monster Bash
Christopher Duffy
Police: Vehicle of missing Canyon man found near Boys Ranch