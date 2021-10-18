3 juveniles confirmed dead, 1 hospitalized after wreck near White Deer

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three juveniles have died and one is hospitalized after a wreck near White Deer.

Around 2:15 a.m., DPS officials say a pickup was driving north on County Road 1 approaching an “S” curve and the intersection of County Road L.

Due to the high rate of speed, the driver was not able to navigate the curve and the pickup rolled over.

The pickup rolled over multiple times through the grassy area, over County Road L and into a pasture north of County Road L.

Three of the juveniles were thrown from the pickup.

DPS officials say two 13-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy died on the scene.

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver has not yet been determined as the crash remains under investigation.

