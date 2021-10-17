Go Local
West Texas A&M wins back-to-back Wagon Wheel rivalry games

Buffs lead all-time series (18-17).
The West Texas A&M Buffs win back-to-back Wagon Wheel rivalry games over Eastern New Mexico for...
The West Texas A&M Buffs win back-to-back Wagon Wheel rivalry games over Eastern New Mexico for the first time since 2012. The Buffs took down the Greyhounds 44-24, tallying five interceptions including two pick six’s from Tobias Harris.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTALES, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs win back-to-back Wagon Wheel rivalry games over Eastern New Mexico for the first time since 2012. The Buffs took down the Greyhounds 44-24, tallying five interceptions including two pick six’s from Tobias Harris.

WT quarterback Nick Gerber completed 12-26 passes for 173 yards and one interception. Plus, he led the Buffs on the ground rushing eight times for 73 yards and one touchdown. Brandon Blair was close behind with 67 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.

Harris was the defensive MVP for West Texas A&M. He totaled five solo tackles, three interceptions and two pick six’s. The Buffs’ defense only recorded one sack, but they caused seven tackles for a loss.

Up next, West Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, October 23 at Buffalo Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

