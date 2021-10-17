Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

No. 19 Lady Buffs fall to Texas Woman’s 5-4 in overtime

Season record (8-4, 4-3)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 19 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Texas Woman’s at The Pitch on Saturday. Senior Hannah Kelley-Lusk made it a 4-1 game in the dying moments of the first half after taking advantage of a Pioneer mistake, but WT allowed three goals in the final 22 minutes to send the game into overtime.

TWU’s Abigail Martinez would complete her hat trick with the golden goal in the 99th minute to hand the Lady Buffs their second straight defeat. West Texas A&M drops to (8-4, 4-3) on the season.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor not guilty on bank fraud charges, guilty of false statement to a bank
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Gilbert Fernandez
‘Life, for a life’: Wellington man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores

Latest News

Week 8 of The WRAP UP in Texas high school football did not disappoint. A lot of district...
THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Childress remains undefeated, Bushland survives River Road, Amarillo High escapes Coronado
Canyon boys and girls cross country teams were one of three teams each advancing to regionals...
Canyon cross country sweeps District 4-4A
sports
THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: 4A and 3A Scores
sport
THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Game of the Week and 5A Scores