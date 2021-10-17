No. 19 Lady Buffs fall to Texas Woman’s 5-4 in overtime

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 19 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs lost a heartbreaker in overtime to Texas Woman’s at The Pitch on Saturday. Senior Hannah Kelley-Lusk made it a 4-1 game in the dying moments of the first half after taking advantage of a Pioneer mistake, but WT allowed three goals in the final 22 minutes to send the game into overtime.

TWU’s Abigail Martinez would complete her hat trick with the golden goal in the 99th minute to hand the Lady Buffs their second straight defeat. West Texas A&M drops to (8-4, 4-3) on the season.

