Lady Buffs remain undefeated at home with sweep over UAFS

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs swept the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, staying perfect (9-0) at home in The Box. WT won 25-19, 25-21 and 25-17. WT brings the all-time record to 505-82 (.860) at The Box.

The Lady Buffs were led by Torrey Miller who collected a match-high 12 kills on 32 swings followed by Kayla Elliott and Amarillo High alum Ashlyn Vinyard each with eight while freshman Blair Moreland paced the offense with 20 assists. Marjani Stanfill led at the net with a season-high eight blocks. Chandler Vogel compiled 13 digs to bring her career total to 2,396 and is just 27 digs away from tying Lauren Beville’s (2009-12) all-time record.

WT (14-2, 8-1) ranks third in the Lone Star Conference.

