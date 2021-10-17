Go Local
Hereford tops Dumas 3-0, Lady Whitefaces lead District 4-4A

Lady Whitefaces improve record to (39-2, 7-0)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 2-ranked Hereford Lady Whitefaces topped Dumas in three sets on Saturday, 25-14, 25-8 and 25-14. Hereford now holds sole ownership of District 4-4A, improving their record to (39-2, 7-0).

Hereford dominated the net led by Taytum Stow (16 kills and 6 blocks, Nickilah Whatley (11 kills and 3 blocks), Bonnie Vallejo (10 kills) and Camryn Blair (10 kills). Dumas hammered down some tough shots, but the Lady Whitefaces were able to pick quite a few of them up led by Miranda Acosta (17 digs), Vallejo (13 digs), Emma Jones (11 digs) and Micah Palacios (11 digs).

Up next, Hereford hosts Pampa on Tuesday, October 19. The match is set for 6 p.m.

