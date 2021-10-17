Clovis police continue search for missing man

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department continue to search for a missing man who was last contacted on October 7.

According to officials, 55-year-old James Sneed Jr. was last seen wearing blue Nike gym shorts and a white pullover hoodie with red and blue letters.

He is described as a black man who is 6′04″ tall, weighing 258 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head wearing glasses and has gold front teeth.

Sneed Jr. was last contacted via phone on October 7 traveling from Clovis to Portales.

On October 8, his truck was found abandoned on State Road 267 and Roosevelt County Road X that is west of Portales.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Sneed, call Clovis Police Department at (575) 469-1921.

