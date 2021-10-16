Go Local
THE WRAP UP WEEK 8: Childress remains undefeated, Bushland survives River Road, Amarillo High escapes Coronado

Childress improves to (7-0)
Week 8 of The WRAP UP in Texas high school football did not disappoint. A lot of district...
Week 8 of The WRAP UP in Texas high school football did not disappoint. A lot of district action. Childress remains undefeated after taking down Friona 40-35 in our Game of the Week.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 8 of The WRAP UP in Texas high school football did not disappoint. A lot of district action. Amarillo High lost a 21 point lead, but beat Coronado 34-27. Childress remains undefeated after taking down Friona 40-35 in our Game of the Week and Bushland survived a close 20-14 win over River Road.

