Quiet Forecast Ahead

After dropping to 35 this morning, daytime highs have been in a pleasant range, upper 60s and 70s for the area. Looking ahead, a high pressure system looks to allow daytime highs to hit the 70s and maybe even low 80s for parts of the region, with breezy winds out of the southwest at times. A cold front looks to come through Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures back into the 60s and 70s, and ultimately allowing for the possibility of rain by next weekend.