Canyon cross country sweeps District 4-4A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 4-4A cross country meet took off Friday morning at 10 a.m., and the Canyon Eagles boys and girls teams swept District.

The girls varsity ran a two-mile race. Canyon junior Abree Winfree crossed the finish first in 11:07.94.

”Just getting to where we could have a good top seven that we could all trust in and finish and get through was for sure a big thing,” said Winfrey. “It was good. It was our fastest race, especially as a team I think. I think almost everyone PR’d, so it was definitely a good day for us.”

She was closely followed by her teammate freshman Avery Brown in 11:11.49. Canyon ended with five runners in the top ten, and the Lady Eagles were very happy with how they’ve grown as a team.

“I feel like ever since I was in junior high I always looked up to Abree just watching her finishes and stuff, so it’s for sure been amazing getting to run with her and have someone to push me,” said Brown.

Pampa’s Lexi Maul landed a spot in the top three. The top three teams advancing to regionals for the girls include Canyon, Dumas and Hereford.

The District 4-4A boys varsity ran a 5K at Canyon High School. Eagles sophomore Alex Niemiec finished first in 15:53.04.

”We definitely weren’t the greatest at the beginning of the season, but now all of us are running under 17 for this course so we definitely have improved a lot,” said Niemiec.

Niemiec’s teammate, Anthony Stuart, placed second in 16:00.82. He was followed by Dumas junior Noah Williams. All seven Canyon runners placed in the top ten, and the Eagles’ strategy worked in their favor.

“This year coach really emphasized pack running, so me and Alex are kind of a pack and the rest of them work together,” said Stuart. “We’ve always got something to lean on when we’re falling off.”

The top three teams advancing to regionals for the boys include Canyon, Dumas and Perryton.

District 4-4A girls cross country results (Source: KFDA)

District 4-4A boys cross country results (Source: KFDA)

