Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money for others

By WCCO Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Minn. (WCCO) - What began as some father-son bonding last year has grown into something more.

Emmitt Cox, 5, and his family produced about 200 pumpkins last year and they weren’t sure what to do with all of them.

“We thought this would be a good opportunity for Emmitt to learn how to make his own money and manage funds,” his mother said.

They displayed the pumpkins for sell as an honor system for customers.

“Every night, he was excited to go out and check the box and put the money in his jar,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt made about $400 and decided to use it all to buy toys for Toys For Tots.

Friends and family were back again this year to pitch in.

Emmitt’s pumpkin crop was not as plentiful this time around, but he still sold them to raise money for a good cause.

“If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can,” Emmitt’s mother said.

Emmitt raised $100 this year and will donate the money to his church to put towards a new playground.

Emmitt says he plans to sell pumpkins for at least the next 60 years with his little brother, Paul.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor not guilty on bank fraud charges, guilty of false statement to a bank
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Gilbert Fernandez
‘Life, for a life’: Wellington man sentenced to life for 2019 murder
William Alan Shelly, 61, of Portales has been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor. He...
Former band director sentenced to 14 years, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ‘13 or 14′ year old

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy has rocketed into the sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest to...
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A 5-year-old in Minnesota is selling pumpkins to raise money for others.
5-year-old sells pumpkins to raise money to help others
Health care worker’s 3 a.m. piano sessions go viral on TikTok.
Healthcare worker’s piano sessions at children’s hospital goes viral