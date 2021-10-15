Vega ISD student organisation fundraising for family of former student killed in car crash

VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A Vega ISD student organization is fundraising for the family of a former student recently killed in a car crash.

19-year-old Karina Ayala died in the wreck on Tuesday.

The memorial fund will help with funeral and family travel expenses.

If you’re interested in contributing to it, you can send money to the Vega High School office.

