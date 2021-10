AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week eight of Thursday night high school football did not disappoint. After a slow start on offense, Tascosa rumbled past Caprock 46-14 and Palo Duro earned their fifth win of the season after shutting out Lubbock High 24-0.

