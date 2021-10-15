Viewers Choice Awards
Sandies looking to bounce back, prepared for Coronado’s elusive offense

By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (5-2, 1-1) kickoff their week eight game this Friday at home against the tough Coronado Mustangs (3-3), and the Sandies are looking for a bounce back game.

Last week, the Sandies got exposed by the number 4-ranked Tascosa Rebels, falling 34-22. Amarillo High put together some strong drives, but a long one-play run by Major Everhart changed the momentum of the rivalry game. Now the Sandies prepare for Coronado and their speedy back Antonio Malone.

”I think some things that happened in that previous game we’re going to use to help us become a better football team and to stop Coronado and their great athlete out of the running back,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “He’s a tremendous athlete. You know, they have several of them.”

Amarillo High and Coronado kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Catch this game live on NewsChannel10 Plus and TPSN. Also, check out the full-game repeat on Saturday at 1 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too.

