Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
Police lights by night
Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
With this being a primary race, turnout was expected to be less than a general election. But...
Early voting for November elections starts Monday