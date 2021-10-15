Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New flying options out of Rick Husband International Airport

Those wanting to fly to a new destination, now have a new option.
Those wanting to fly to a new destination, now have a new option.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those wanting to fly to a new destination, now have a new option.

Allegiant is now offering flights from the Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo.

The Director of Aviation says today, was a monumental day for the airport as the first Allegiant flight from Las Vegas landed.

Starting today, Allegiant is now offering non-stop flights to and from Las Vegas.

“Allegiant is not just an airline, it’s a travel company and we think that having allegiant here serving Amarillo will also help us open up Amarillo literally as a destination for people to come and travel, not just business, but leisure as well,” said Michael Conner, director of aviation, Rick Husband International Airport.

In addition, to the Las Vegas flights, Allegiant will also start offering non-stop flights to Phoenix-Mesa and Austin starting in November.

“Depending on how those go as they sell better, we’ll add more flights, we’ll add more routes, we’re really hoping that this is the beginning of a great relationship between Allegiant & Amarillo,” said Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, managing director of planning, Allegiant.

The airline is known for its low fares and customizable options.

“We offer you the opportunity to customize your vacation, so if you’re not checking bags, if you’re not bringing a whole family, you can just choose whatever works for you, so if it’s you’re just traveling by yourself, you don’t need to choose your seat in advance, you’re not paying for that and that helps us to keep our fares low and we pass that savings on to our customers,” said Gonzales.

Airport officials hope these flights help turn Amarillo into a flying market.

“Right now we try to convert people from the drive market to a fly market and it’s really difficult due to fares and you know people have big families, it’s hard for them to afford you know, to fly on some of the airlines to some of these destinations,” said Conner.

For more information on booking a flight, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man dead from motorcycle crash south of Tucumcari
Jeremy David Spielbauer, 33, was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer/...
Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction
Vincent Dominique Chavez Jr.
Amarillo man appears in court accused of having meth, fentanyl in home

Latest News

yes
VIDEO: Amarillo Neighborhood Police Unit improve how they serve communities
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo Neighborhood Police Unit improve how they serve communities
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police lights by night
Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus