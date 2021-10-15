New flying options out of Rick Husband International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those wanting to fly to a new destination, now have a new option.

Allegiant is now offering flights from the Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo.

The Director of Aviation says today, was a monumental day for the airport as the first Allegiant flight from Las Vegas landed.

Starting today, Allegiant is now offering non-stop flights to and from Las Vegas.

“Allegiant is not just an airline, it’s a travel company and we think that having allegiant here serving Amarillo will also help us open up Amarillo literally as a destination for people to come and travel, not just business, but leisure as well,” said Michael Conner, director of aviation, Rick Husband International Airport.

In addition, to the Las Vegas flights, Allegiant will also start offering non-stop flights to Phoenix-Mesa and Austin starting in November.

“Depending on how those go as they sell better, we’ll add more flights, we’ll add more routes, we’re really hoping that this is the beginning of a great relationship between Allegiant & Amarillo,” said Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, managing director of planning, Allegiant.

The airline is known for its low fares and customizable options.

“We offer you the opportunity to customize your vacation, so if you’re not checking bags, if you’re not bringing a whole family, you can just choose whatever works for you, so if it’s you’re just traveling by yourself, you don’t need to choose your seat in advance, you’re not paying for that and that helps us to keep our fares low and we pass that savings on to our customers,” said Gonzales.

Airport officials hope these flights help turn Amarillo into a flying market.

“Right now we try to convert people from the drive market to a fly market and it’s really difficult due to fares and you know people have big families, it’s hard for them to afford you know, to fly on some of the airlines to some of these destinations,” said Conner.

For more information on booking a flight, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.