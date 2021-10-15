Viewers Choice Awards
Friday’s Forecast: Sunny, Cool, and Breezy

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front pushed through the region Thursday bringing a breezy northerly wind and much cooler air for Today. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s with a brisk northerly wind at 10-20mph, and sunny skies. Overnight tonight, lows will fall into the low-to-mid 30s. Due to this, a freeze watch has been issued for our central, northern, and especially western counties. The clear skies and light winds may allow for temperatures across the far western part of the area to drop near 30 degrees. You’ll want to cover any sensitive vegetation tonight as some frost will be possible, along with the potential for a freeze!

Here’s a look at how cool today will be across the region:

Forecast highs for Friday (Today)
Forecast highs for Friday (Today)(KFDA)

