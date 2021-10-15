Former band director sentenced to 14 years, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ‘13 or 14′ year old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Mexico man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges relating to a sexual relationship with a student “13 or 14 years of age.”

According to court documents, William Alan Shelly, Jr., 61, was arrested in March after FBI investigators were contacted by the Muleshoe Police Department, claiming Shelly, a Band Director for Watson Junior High School and Muleshoe High School, had admitted to being sexually involved with one of his eighth-grade students.

Shelly pleaded guilty to one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

The factual resume states Shelly admitted to an inappropriate sexual and texting relationship on March 8, that began “a couple of weeks” prior.

Homeland Security investigators downloaded Shelly and the victim’s cell phone communications, court documents say text messages between the two were only in the victim’s phone. The documents also state text messages corroborated the claim of sexual contact between the two.

Shelly faced a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison, with a fine not to exceed $250,000, as well as possible restitution to the victim.

He received 14 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He is required to submit DNA and is also required to register as a sex offender.

He cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He cannot loiter near places where children may frequently congregate.

He cannot work or volunteer at any place where people under the age of 18 congregate and cannot date or have a personal relationship with anyone under the age of 18 without prior permission of the probation officer.

He cannot have contact with the victim or the victim’s family, and he has to participate in sex offender treatment services.

Shelly is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, on hold for U.S. Marshals.

