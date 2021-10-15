Go Local
First Freeze Lurking?

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
After yesterday’s cold front, we’re seeing highs only reaching into the low 60s for our Friday afternoon. Skies are mostly clear, winds aren’t too breezy, and our dew points are relatively low, giving us every factor we need to see dramatically cooler temperatures tonight. So much so, the western ends of the area are currently under a Freeze Warning, where temperatures could drop to 30 overnight. For Amarillo and a few other counties, a Frost Advisory is in effect, meaning we could drop as low as 33, so teetering right on the edge of freezing! For the remainder of the week, we’ll gradually warm up, seeing highs close to or at 80, with sunny skies.

