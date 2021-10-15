Early voting for November elections starts Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting for the November election starts Monday.

Up for vote is a property tax increase in Amarillo. To learn more about how the increase will affect you if passed, visit the city’s informational website.

For a list of voting locations for Potter County, click here.

Randall County voters can find polling locations here.

Before heading to the polls, voters can preview the Potter County Sample Ballot and Randall County Sample Ballot online.

