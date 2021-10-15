Do Try This At Home: Ice on a Rope

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Do Try This At Home, we’ll show you how to make ice on a rope with the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

MATERIALS :

● Plate

● Piece of string (12 inches)

● Ice Cube

● Kosher salt

PROCEDURE :

● Take the ice cube and place it on the plate.

● Lay the string across the top of the ice cube and let it sit for a few seconds.

● Try lifting the string. Does the ice cube come with it? No.

● Put the string back over the ice cube.

● Sprinkle a generous amount of salt on and around the string and the ice cube. Let it sit for about a minute.

● Now try lifting the string again. The ice cube should come up with the string.

EXPLANATION :

● Salt lowers the freezing point of water to below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the normal freezing point of water. Adding it to our ice here caused a thin layer of the ice to melt, and then refreeze over the string.

● We can observe this in our everyday lives as well! When we have ice or snow storms, we put salt on the sidewalks and roads to melt ice and keep ice from forming. As mentioned above, this is because the addition of salt lowers the freezing point of water below 30 degrees, making it harder for ice to form. So, even if our temperatures get below freezing (below 30 degrees) we can still prevent ice from forming and becoming a hazard.

