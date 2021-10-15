Viewers Choice Awards
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter County Detention Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The teenager accused of the shooting death of an Amarillo woman confessed to the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Police have obtained a murder warrant for 18-year-old David Lee Winfield for the shooting death of Laura Ashley on September 6.

Officers found her dead in her car after she had been shot while driving eastbound on Northwest 15th Avenue.

Court documents say Winfield “gave an oral recorded statement in the presence of officers of the Amarillo Police Department, admitting that he had committed the offense alleged above.”

Winfield is currently facing charges related to four drive-by shootings in the Eastridge area that same day.

He is in the Potter County Detention Center with a $600,000 bond recommendation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

