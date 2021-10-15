Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The teenager accused of the shooting death of an Amarillo woman confessed to the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

Police have obtained a murder warrant for 18-year-old David Lee Winfield for the shooting death of Laura Ashley on September 6.

Officers found her dead in her car after she had been shot while driving eastbound on Northwest 15th Avenue.

Court documents say Winfield “gave an oral recorded statement in the presence of officers of the Amarillo Police Department, admitting that he had committed the offense alleged above.”

Winfield is currently facing charges related to four drive-by shootings in the Eastridge area that same day.

He is in the Potter County Detention Center with a $600,000 bond recommendation.

