Congressman Ronny Jackson conducting interviews for Veterans History Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson announced his office’s participation in the Veterans History Project.

The Veterans History Project is an archive of oral interviews and documents from American war veterans that is housed in the Library of Congress.

All U.S. military veterans from World War 1 through the most recent military conflicts who live in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to share their stories.

Congressman Jackson’s staff will conduct interviews Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 through 29.

If you are interested in participating, submit the required forms and preferred interview dates and times.

