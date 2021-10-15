Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Congressman Ronny Jackson conducting interviews for Veterans History Project

(Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson announced his office’s participation in the Veterans History Project.

The Veterans History Project is an archive of oral interviews and documents from American war veterans that is housed in the Library of Congress.

All U.S. military veterans from World War 1 through the most recent military conflicts who live in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to share their stories.

Congressman Jackson’s staff will conduct interviews Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 through 29.

If you are interested in participating, submit the required forms and preferred interview dates and times.

For more guidance on applying, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Surveillance Footage
4 teens arrested for aggravated robbery of convenience store

Latest News

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
With this being a primary race, turnout was expected to be less than a general election. But...
Early voting for November elections starts Monday
William Alan Shelly, 61, of Portales has been charged with the offense of Enticing a Minor. He...
Former band director sentenced to 14 years, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ‘13 or 14′ year old
KFDA
VIDEO: Former band director sentenced to 14 years, admits to engaging in sexual contact with ‘13 or 14′ year old