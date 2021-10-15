Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

CDC offers guidelines for safer ways to celebrate holidays

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday offered tips on how people can minimize the risk of catching COVID-19 for themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.

The CDC recommends everyone eligible to get vaccinated do so, to protect people who cannot get the shot, such as young children. The vaccine is currently not approved for anyone under the age of 12.

People should wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth while indoors and around others if not fully vaccinated. For fully vaccinated people, a mask is recommended in public indoor settings in communities with “substantial to high transmission,” the CDC stated in a news release.

Outdoors is safer than indoors, and people are best to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms should not attend gatherings. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who has it should get tested.

The CDC has a travel page to help decide what is best for people and their family if they intend to visit somewhere else over the holidays, and the agency advises delaying travel until fully vaccinated.

For people not fully vaccinated who must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations. Everyone is required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.

Other special considerations from the CDC:

  • People with weakened immune systems may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional dose. Take precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a mask, until advised otherwise by a health care provider.
  • People can wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of the household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.
  • Consider additional precautions if gathering with a group from multiple households or different parts of the country, like avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel and taking a test.
  • Do not put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Downtown Women’s Center makes retail changes to help more women in area
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill
If you’re looking for a way to spend Halloween weekend, one Amarillo resident has you covered.
Amarillo resident offers free ‘haunted maze’ experience for Halloween lovers