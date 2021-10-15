Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo resident offers free ‘haunted maze’ experience for Halloween lovers

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for a way to spend Halloween weekend, one Amarillo resident has you covered.

For the past seven years, James Merrill has been creating a front yard Halloween display, with each year getting bigger and bigger.

This year, he is taking it out to his backyard with a haunted maze filled with props, animatronics and even real-life actors , which is something new being added this year.

The maze will feature eight different scenes such as a creepy kids scene and a graveyard.

James Merrill says back in 2007 when he stated working at Boy’s Ranch he really developed a passion for Halloween when they held a Halloween dance and build different props.

Then when his daughter was in seventh grade, she wanted to have a Halloween party and that was the beginning of his Halloween displays.

“She had a Halloween party, so we cleared out all the furniture in the living room, made a dance floor, we did decorations all inside and I even did a little graveyard right out in front and every year its just built and built until here we are today,” said James.

He works year-round planning and hand-making different props.

His daughter, Mikah Merrill says her father is so passionate about this and wants him to have a great turnout this year.

“When I was younger, when he first started, I thought he was kind of crazy at first and well he’s completely blown that expectation, he’s gone crazy, but just seeing what he’s doing it’s made me so proud just to see what he does and just do what he loves,” said Mikah.

James says he wants the community to feel the same Halloween spirit he felt as a kid.

“I started going to I’ve noticed here there’s not many trick or treaters that come around anymore, so I really wanted to do something that would try to bring in more and more kids to come around and to have a good time and each year we’ve had more and more kids come by with their families and they would scream and they’re having such a good time,” said James.

The Nightmare on Goodnight Trail will take place Halloween weekend on October 30 and 31 from 7:15 p.m. to around 10:30 p.m. at 8202 Goodnight Trail in Amarillo.

The haunted maze is free and open to all ages.

James says parents will be able to go through the maze first to see if it is appropriate for their child and they will also be offering glow sticks for children to wear to alert the actors to tone down the scariness.

Although, this event is completely free, James is asking for donations this year as it gets pretty expensive to continue to grow and improve each year.

You can donate through GoFundMe or Venmo.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
Canyon police arrested 3 students for possession of a firearm on Canyon High School campus
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo
Amarillo police: Man will face murder charge in Sep. 6 shooting death
Sergeant Raquel Saunders
Amarillo police announce passing of Sgt. Raquel Saunders
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Criminal Complaint: Teen admitted to shooting Amarillo woman found dead in her car
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Downtown Women’s Center makes retail changes to help more women in area
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Bart Reagor moments after the verdict is in. He was found not guilty of bank fraud and guilty...
Bart Reagor not guilty on bank fraud charges, guilty of false statement to a bank
Gilbert Fernandez
‘Life, for a life’: Wellington man sentenced to life for 2019 murder