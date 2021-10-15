Amarillo High’s McGill and Randall’s McConnell win District 3-5A cross country meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 3-5A cross country meet at Rick Klein Sports Complex took off Thursday morning featuring athletes from Randall, Amarillo High, Caprock, Tascosa, Palo Duro and Plainview. Amarillo High Sandies senior Isaac McGill finished first for the varsity boys in 15:14.17. Randall Lady Raiders senior Cameron McConnell placed first for the varsity girls in 17:16.23.

”I really like how closer together we’re all finishing,” said McConnell. “At the start of the season we were a little bit more spread out, but as the season is coming to a close and towards state we’re all starting to finish pretty close together time wise which I think is good for team placing.”

“Also closer as a team, I think that really helped us get up there together and just pushing each other,” said Ariyah Gomez, Randall senior.

The three teams advancing to regionals for girls varsity include Randall, Amarillo High and Caprock.

For the boys, McGill finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of his teammate Miles Cox. Despite the low 15 minutes time, McGill sees room for improvement before regionals.

”I mean I’m a little happy with how I finished. It was into the wind, the finish like all from back there,” said McGill. “Probably like a whole mile was into the wind, so I am happy with it. I know I cut down from the second mile to the third one so that’s really what you want.”

The teams advancing to regionals for varsity boys include Amarillo High, Tascosa and Randall.

