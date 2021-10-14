Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center to host Face Your Fear Animal Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will host the Face Your Fear Animal Event this Saturday.

From 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Don Harrington Discovery Center, you can face your fear of snakes, tarantulas, opossums and other creepy crawlers.

The Wild West Wildlife team will join forces with the Don Harrington Discovery Center Team to host the event and discover a new way to look at the scariest creatures.

The event is free for Discovery Center members, $14 for adults, $11 for veterans/students/seniors and $9 for kids one and up.

