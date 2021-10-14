Thursday Previews: Caprock and Tascosa coming off District 2-5A DI wins, Palo Duro travels to Lubbock High

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District 2-5A DI for week eight kicks off on Thursday for three of the four Amarillo ISD schools. Caprock (2-4, 1-1) and No. 4-ranked Tascosa Rebels (6-1, 3-0) face off at Dick Bivins Stadium and Palo Duro (4-2, 0-2) heads south to battle Lubbock High (1-6, 0-3) at Lowery Field.

Tascosa holds their best Texas high school football ranking since October 5, 1968, but that doesn’t matter in a district duel. Last Friday, both Tascosa and Caprock earned a district win behind their run heavy scheme.

“I kind of felt Dan has a lot of similarities with me as far as in a game and he knew he could get something in the run game,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “He stuck with it. He didn’t get panicky. He didn’t try to do something different, and as a result they stayed in the game and they finally pulled away at the end.”

To be specific, Caprock ran the ball 56 times in the Longhorns 28-7 win over Monterey, and their passing game opened up those opportunities. Now they face the Rebels, a team that’s very familiar with controlling their momentum on the ground.

”We still got to have that dynamic of a passing game to be able to stretch them downfield, otherwise they’re just going to load the box and it’s going to make our run game a little harder. Our receivers have bought into that aspect in the physicality of the game. If they’re not getting the ball they’re excited to block for the guy whoever has it.”

Tascosa and Caprock kickoff on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Dick Bivins Stadium. Catch the game live on newschannel10 Too and on our website.

Over in Lubbock, the Lubbock High Westerners host the Palo Duro Dons on Thursday. The winner of this game secures their first district victory of the season. The Dons had time to reflect and re-focus after their bye week. In particular, looking to match their offense’s performance with the defense. Palo Duro’s dominant defense is not overlooking the struggling Westerners. Despite Lubbock High’s (1-6) record, Dons head coach Eric Mims remembers how the Westerners put up over 50 points against Levelland.

”Our defense played well. They had a couple of turnovers. Had some big stops,” said Eric Mims, Palo Duro football head coach. “Forced some three and outs at times. Did some really good things for us defensively and we’ve got to contribute on the other side of the ball. Once we do that and get back to putting full games together then we’ll be fine.”

Palo Duro and Lubbock High kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lowery Field in Lubbock. Last year the Dons defeated the Westerners 27-20.

