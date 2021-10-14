'They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium’ aims to educate the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to raise awareness about human sex trafficking in the area, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health will host a symposium this weekend called, “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium.”

TTUHSC to host “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium" (TTUHSC)

According to the group ‘HEAL Trafficking’, a group dedicated to building health care’s capacity to respond to trafficking, this issue is a multidimensional crime of economics and power.

“There are 300,000 sex trafficking victims in Texas and 79,000 are minors. These are older statistics, I’m sure it is much worse with the border crisis,” said Richard Jordan, M.D., regional dean of TTUHSC School of Medicine. “We will focus on how to help recognize it and once it is recognized, to make sure that it’s reported and that we reach out our hands to try to help these people because they won’t self-report, they’re scared to death to do it.”

For this reason, the symposium will feature a former victim of sex trafficking as well as medical professionals on the front lines of curbing the crime.

The symposium will provide information on how to identify a victim of trafficking or those at risk and provide resources so that the community can join in on the fight.

“These young people need help and they won’t always ask for it. They’re reluctant to ask for help because they’re afraid of the repercussions or the psychological damage that’s been done to them. We want to educate providers, we want to educate the public, we really want it to be reported. We would like to protect young people or if they’re caught in it, give them a way to get out of it,” said Dr. Jordan, M.D.

According to organizers of the event, there are several ways to anonymously report sex trafficking including contacting your local authorities, reaching out to area organizations, and calling hotlines like the Texas Abuse Hotline.

The seminar will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.