CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an annual Fun Run this Saturday, October 16.

The 2021 Fun Run/Walk starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Joe Taco on the Square in Canyon.

You can run/walk the 5K or the 10K.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.